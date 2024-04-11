How to iron clothes without an iron: an impressive life hack from housewives

Tired of ironing? Don't waste time on this routine work! There is a simple and effective way to iron clothes without an iron.

For it, you will need distilled water - 125 ml, fabric conditioner - 1 tablespoon, vinegar - 1 tablespoon. Share.info writes about it.

Instruction:

Mix all the ingredients in a sprayer. Shake thoroughly. Spray the product on wrinkled clothes. Smooth the folds with your hands. Enjoy neat clothes without extra effort!

How useful is this life hack:

Quickly and easily smooths wrinkles.

Gives clothes a pleasant aroma.

Saves time and electricity.

Safe for all types of fabrics.

Advice:

So that the clothes are less wrinkled after washing, spin them at low speeds and hang them immediately.

Additional life hacks:

Use a steam iron for quick and easy ironing.

You can use ordinary water instead of distilled water.

Add a few drops of essential oil to the mixture for added aroma.

