Pineapple is not just an exotic fruit, but a real treasure trove of juiciness, flavor, and health benefits. Find out how to reveal all the secrets of pineapple enjoyment: from choosing the most delicious fruit to its proper preparation and storage. Shuba writes about it.

Get to know the pineapple:

Appearance: a bunch of sharp green leaves, dense mesh skin of golden-orange color.

Structure: a set of several diamond-shaped fruits formed from individual flowers.

Taste: juicy yellow flesh with pleasant sweetness, sourness and distinct aroma.

Variety: hundreds of varieties, from miniature to giant.

Benefit: contains the enzyme bromelain, which breaks down proteins, aiding digestion and softening meat.

How to choose the best pineapple:

Weight: heavy for its size.

Skin: no dents, brown spots.

Aroma: sweet, rich pineapple flavor.

Ripeness: one of the leaves is easily separated.

How to cut a pineapple:

Cut off the top, making an angled cut. Cut a slice from the bottom for stability. Peel off the peel in broad strokes from top to bottom, removing the "eyes". Cut the core out of each slice. For stuffing, cut the pineapple in half and remove the core.

How to store pineapple:

Ripe: 3 days at room temperature.

Peeled: in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Pineapple is not just a fruit, but a storehouse of vitamins, tropical flavor, and culinary experiments. Choose ripe fruits, reveal their secrets, and enjoy the juicy delight!

