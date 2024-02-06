How to choose a sweet pineapple and cut it correctly: useful tips
Pineapple is not just an exotic fruit, but a real treasure trove of juiciness, flavor, and health benefits. Find out how to reveal all the secrets of pineapple enjoyment: from choosing the most delicious fruit to its proper preparation and storage. Shuba writes about it.
Get to know the pineapple:
- Appearance: a bunch of sharp green leaves, dense mesh skin of golden-orange color.
- Structure: a set of several diamond-shaped fruits formed from individual flowers.
- Taste: juicy yellow flesh with pleasant sweetness, sourness and distinct aroma.
- Variety: hundreds of varieties, from miniature to giant.
- Benefit: contains the enzyme bromelain, which breaks down proteins, aiding digestion and softening meat.
How to choose the best pineapple:
- Weight: heavy for its size.
- Skin: no dents, brown spots.
- Aroma: sweet, rich pineapple flavor.
- Ripeness: one of the leaves is easily separated.
How to cut a pineapple:
- Cut off the top, making an angled cut.
- Cut a slice from the bottom for stability.
- Peel off the peel in broad strokes from top to bottom, removing the "eyes".
- Cut the core out of each slice.
- For stuffing, cut the pineapple in half and remove the core.
How to store pineapple:
- Ripe: 3 days at room temperature.
- Peeled: in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Pineapple is not just a fruit, but a storehouse of vitamins, tropical flavor, and culinary experiments. Choose ripe fruits, reveal their secrets, and enjoy the juicy delight!
