How to choose quality fish: 5 signs of freshness

Fish is not only delicious but also very healthy. It's rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other substances that are important for our body.

Do you want to cook an incredibly tasty and healthy fish dish? Then it's important to choose the right fish. With fresh fish, you will cook incredibly tasty and healthy dishes that will delight you and your loved ones, writes noviydoctor.com.

Here are some tips which will help you to buy fresh fish:

1. Pay attention to the smell. Fresh fish has a pleasant, subtle sea flavor. If the fish smells of ammonia or rottenness, it is better not to buy it.

2. Examine the eyes. The eyes of fresh fish should be bright, transparent, and without clouding. If the eyes are sunken, cloudy, or faded, the fish is no longer fresh.

3. Check the skin. The skin of fresh fish should be smooth, shiny, without spots and damage. If the skin is sticky or slippery, the fish is no longer fresh.

4. Press down on the meat. The meat of fresh fish is dense, elastic, and the dimple quickly disappears when pressed with your finger. If it is soft, loose, or pushed through, the fish is not fresh.

5. Pay attention to the gills. The gills of fresh fish are bright red. If they are gray or brown, the fish is not fresh.

Remember:

Do not buy fish with damage, cracks, tears, or faded scales.

Do not buy fish that is lying on ice or in a pool of water.

If you are not sure about the freshness of the fish, it is better not to buy it.

