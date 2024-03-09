Sour cream is a popular ingredient for preparing a variety of dishes: soups, salads and marinades. It is also consumed separately. However, not all types of sour cream are the same.

Daily video

Some manufacturers add ingredients to it that can worsen the taste and pose a health risk. In order not to come across low-quality sour cream, you need to check it carefully. Telegraph reveal the secret of how to easily tell if the product is safe.

How to determine the quality of sour cream?

This test is extremely simple. Just put a small amount of sour cream on the back of your hand. Wait a few minutes.

If the sour cream is of high quality, it will be completely absorbed into the skin, leaving only a small greasy trace. If it contains additional ingredients, the sour cream will not be absorbed and may even form a sticky film.

See also: Healthy fats: 6 fatty foods you should eat

High-quality sour cream has a pleasant fermented milk flavor without impurities. Its consistency is thick, homogeneous, without lumps. The higher the fat content of sour cream, the thicker it is.

Don't buy sour cream if it contains starch, vegetable fats, preservatives, colors, or other additional ingredients. The package must clearly indicate the expiration date and must be sealed.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to choose the right avocado.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!