How to choose high-quality and healthy salt without impurities

According to the World Health Organization, 75 percent of the world's population abuses salt. However, if the salt is of poor quality, it can be harmful to health.

Olha Hatskevych, Ph.D. in Engineering, and Yevhen Shchaslyvets, a specialist at the Institute of Metallurgy, share their tips on how to check and choose high-quality salt.

High-quality salt should contain 99% sodium chloride. It should be odorless and have a salty taste, Olha Hatskevych says. However, salt can contain the flavor and smell of fuel oil or oil due to production irregularities.

Violation of salt production technology. Salt deposits are processed with oil, which can give it a particular flavor or odor if the technology is not followed properly.

Violation of salt transportation rules. Salt can be transported in vehicles that are not properly treated. If the salt has absorbent properties, it can absorb the odor and give it a flavor.

How to check the quality of salt at home. TV presenter Kostiantyn Hrubych recommends tasting and smelling the salt as it should be odorless under normal conditions. Another life hack is to dissolve the salt in water. After dissolving, you can see the sediment and possible oil stains if there are residues of oil products. To avoid impurities in the food, it is recommended to filter the dissolved salt through a paper filter or cheesecloth.

If you have doubts about the quality of salt, it is better to buy it from trusted manufacturers. You should also pay attention to the quality criteria for different types of salt as they may differ depending on the type (sea, rock, etc.).

