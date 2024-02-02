How to bake mackerel deliciously: a simple recipe
The famous mackerel
Defrost the mackerel, cut off the head, remove the intestines and black film (it is bitter).
Make cuts parallel along the entire length and in reverse order.
Brush with vegetable oil and spices:
Salt
Red chili pepper
Black pepper
Allspice
Dry thyme
Coriander
And in each tummy 1/4 lemon, as in the photo.
The lemon turns into cream after baking!
Thyme gives an oriental flavor
A mixture of peppers to add flavor
Bake at 170 degrees for 30 minutes.