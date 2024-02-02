How to bake mackerel deliciously: a simple recipe

BLOG

The famous mackerel

Defrost the mackerel, cut off the head, remove the intestines and black film (it is bitter).

Make cuts parallel along the entire length and in reverse order.

Brush with vegetable oil and spices:

Salt

Red chili pepper

Black pepper

Allspice

Dry thyme

Coriander

And in each tummy 1/4 lemon, as in the photo.

The lemon turns into cream after baking!

Thyme gives an oriental flavor

A mixture of peppers to add flavor

Bake at 170 degrees for 30 minutes.