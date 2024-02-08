Mackerel is not only tasty but also healthy fish. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, and has dense, fatty meat that is perfect for baking in the oven.

Today I want to share with you a very simple recipe for cooking mackerel on salt. This method does not require much effort, and the fish is incredibly tender, flavorful, and moderately salty. This recipe from Canal VO is a real find for those who value their time and want to cook a delicious and healthy dinner without any hassle.

Ingredients:

2 freshly frozen mackerels

800 g of rock salt

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Sprinkle a thick layer of salt on a baking sheet. Put the fish on the salt without defrosting. Bake for 30-40 minutes, depending on the size of the fish. Let the fish cool down, then remove the salt and guts.

Enjoy!

Tip:

You can add your favorite spices to the salt, such as bay leaf, black pepper, rosemary, or thyme.

Salt-baked mackerel tastes great with a vegetable side dish or salad.

