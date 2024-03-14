How to visually lengthen eyelashes: an effective life hack from fashionistas

When creating makeup, we usually try to focus on the eyes. In this process, eyelashes play a key role. However, they don't always look perfect.

It turns out that the reason may lie in the wrong choice of mascara brush. In addition, the technique of applying mascara has a significant impact on the length of the eyelashes. This is what makeup artist Neil Scibelli tells us.

How to visually lengthen eyelashes with mascara

The secret is to use not one, but several brushes when applying mascara to the lashes. This technique will give your lashes extra volume and elongation, and your eyes will be more expressive.

"We're used to using a one-size-fits-all approach, but I think it's better to combine different types of brushes and mascara products, using those that maximize lengthening and rich color," says Scibelli.

For example, if you use volumizing mascara for everyday makeup, even after applying several coats, your lashes will not be sufficiently elongated. Therefore, it is optimal to use two mascaras: one for volume and the other for lengthening to achieve the desired effect.

How to apply mascara

First, the makeup artist advises applying a light mascara that visually lengthens the eyelashes. Then move on to the mascara that gives volume and separates the lashes. To do this, you can use a curved brush – it does not leave clumps.

For a more expressive result, you can wait until the mascara dries and apply another layer. This way you will get the most attractive eye look.

