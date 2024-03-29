As in the most expensive Egyptian hotels: a recipe for coffee with cardamom

Coffee with cardamom is not just a morning drink, but a real treat that charms with its exquisite aroma and spicy taste. It is not difficult to prepare it, but several secrets will help you create a real masterpiece. Schuba writes about it.

Ingredients:

Water – 170 ml

Ground coffee – 2 tbsp.

Sugar – 3 tbsp.

Cardamom – 2 pcs.

(Optional) A pinch of cinnamon

Preparation:

In the jezve, where you will brew coffee, pour cold water, and add coffee, sugar, and cardamom seeds. If desired, you can also add a pinch of cinnamon. Put the jezve on the fire and bring to a boil. It is important not to let the coffee boil! Remove the jezve from the heat for a few seconds, then put it back on the heat. Repeat this process two more times.

Secrets:

Do not use too much cardamom, as its aroma can be very strong.

Do not boil the coffee, because it can spoil its taste.

You can use honey or syrup instead of sugar.

For a richer taste, you can add a little cream or milk to the coffee.

Coffee with cardamom is a great way to start the day or take a nice break. Its exquisite aroma and spicy taste will not leave you indifferent.

Did you know?

Cardamom is one of the oldest spices used in cooking and medicine.

Cardamom has many beneficial properties, it improves digestion, fights bacteria and viruses, and has an antioxidant effect.

Cardamom is used not only for coffee but also for desserts, pastries, meat, and vegetable dishes.

