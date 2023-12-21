Coffee is an essential part of the morning for many people. To make this drink even more special, you can add cocoa and vanilla sugar. This simple recipe will help you prepare exquisite coffee, which will not be ashamed to serve in an expensive cafe.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of ground coffee

100 ml of water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla sugar (optional)

Method of preparation:

Pour cocoa powder into the bottom of the jezzer. Add ground coffee and mix thoroughly. Pour water. Put the jesva on the fire and bring to a boil, without boiling. Remove the jesova from the heat and allow to brew for 4 minutes. Pour coffee into cups. Add vanilla sugar if desired.

Note to self:

It is better to use freshly ground coffee beans to make coffee.

If you don't like coffee with vanilla sugar, you can leave it out.

For a more intense flavor, you can increase the amount of cocoa powder to 2 teaspoons.

