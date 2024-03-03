You can make many delicious drinks at home with little effort! We even make dairy-free lattes, not to mention Irish coffee. And recently, a wonderful Indian couple, Aarti and Rakesh, shared with us a new recipe for cappuccino. Their joint creation is simply breathtaking! Shuba writes about it.

Making a homemade cappuccino requires dexterity and does not tolerate fatigue! The master from whom we spied this recipe involved her husband in the preparation of the coffee base. But there is good news: the mixture can be enough for several servings, and it has a long shelf life!

For easy mixing of the ingredients, it is best to choose a large and deep cup. Also, have a glass of water ready – you'll need it to simplify the process.

Ingredients:

For 3 servings of cappuccino:

Instant coffee – 2 tbsp.

Sugar – 4 tsp.

Milk 3.2% – 200 ml

Preparation:

Mix instant coffee and sugar in a cup. Add 1 teaspoon of water and stir. Stir until the mixture is lightened. Continue stirring. When the mixture thickens and turns orange, add another teaspoon of water. Repeat this step until the mixture is soft and fluffy. Boil the milk. Pour the coffee mixture into a cappuccino mug. The amount of the mixture depends on the desired strength of the drink. Raise the container of hot milk to a sufficiently high level so that it froths when poured but does not spill over the cup. Stir the milk mixture thoroughly and add another 0.5-1 teaspoon on top. Stir again. Your cappuccino is ready!

