Researchers in Canada have identified three key warning signs that may precede intimate partner violence. These signs can help people recognize potential danger and take steps to protect themselves.

The study, published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, found that the frequency and number of these warning signs a person encounters can predict the likelihood of abuse.

Here are three key signs to look out for:

Arrogance or privilege. If a partner displays arrogance or privilege, such as believing that they are always right or that their needs are more important, it may be a sign that they feel superior to the other and have the right to control them.

Negative reaction to rejection. If a partner reacts negatively when the other partner denies them something, it may be a sign that they have anger management issues or intolerance of disagreement.

Rejecting evidence or logical reasoning. If a partner rejects the other partner's evidence or logical reasoning because it differs from their own, it may be a sign that they do not respect the other partner's opinion or are not ready to engage in constructive dialogue.

These signs do not guarantee that a partner will be abusive, but their presence can be a warning sign. If you notice any of these signs in your partner, it is important to talk to them about it and express your concerns. If the situation doesn't improve, you may want to seek help from a professional or an organization that helps victims of violence.

The researchers hope that their findings will help develop programs to prevent intimate partner violence.

