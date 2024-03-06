How to increase onion yields: gardeners named four plants worth planting nearby

If you want to harvest a record-breaking onion crop this year, you should create a harmonious environment in your garden by planting certain vegetables and flowers nearby. These plant neighbors will help enrich the soil with essential nutrients, and their fragrance will deter pests such as flies, mice, slugs, and moles from your onions. Such good neighborly coexistence will undoubtedly increase the yield of this garden crop. Here is a list of plants that are best planted next to onions to triple their yield. This was reported by TSN.

The best onion neighbors for a record harvest:

Calendula. Experienced gardeners recommend planting this flower next to onions. Its smell effectively repels pests, in particular onion flies. Marigolds. Similar to calendula, marigolds also drive away flies, slugs, moles, and mice with their pungent scent, protecting your crops. Parsley. This plant is an ideal neighbor for onions, improving their flavor, strengthening their roots, and enriching the soil with nutrients. It also helps to repel pests. Radish: The bright aroma of this vegetable effectively repels onion flies, slugs, moles, and mice from the onion bed. Radish also improves soil quality and saturates it with oxygen, positively affecting onion yields.

