In winter, many people face the problem of high gas bills. This is especially true for those who live in old houses with windows without double glazing.

However, British blogger Nadine Donelon has found a way to save on heating. She uses cling film to seal the windows in her apartment.

Donelon claims that thanks to this, she hasn't paid for gas for two years. Instead, she uses other ways to keep warm, such as wearing warm clothes, covering herself with blankets, and using hot water bottles. She also takes a hot bath every night.

"We live in an old apartment, so this is the perfect solution to keep warm. The only drawback is the problem with ventilation. That's why we only seal some of the windows to be able to let some fresh air into the room sometimes," the blogger says.

Donelon believes that her method of saving money is effective, but it is not suitable for everyone. For example, people who are allergic to cling film should avoid this method.

Here are some other tips to help you save on heating:

Check to see if heat is escaping from your home regularly.

Replace old windows with double-glazed ones.

Install a thermostat and adjust the temperature in your home according to your needs.

Check if unnecessary electrical appliances are working in the house.

