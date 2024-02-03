How to remove a blockage in the sink in 5 minutes: an effective life hack
A clogged drain is a common problem faced by all housewives. An unpleasant odor, accumulating dirt - all this can spoil the mood and create inconvenience.
However, do not rush to call a plumber! There are several simple and affordable ways to help you deal with the blockage yourself. Telegraf writes about it.
Baking soda and vinegar:
- This method is great for small clogs.
- Pour 1/4 cup of baking soda into the drain and pour 1/4 cup of vinegar into the drain.
- Close the drain with a stopper and let the mixture work for 10-15 minutes.
- After that, flush the pipes with hot water.
Baking soda and vinegar enter into a chemical reaction that releases carbon dioxide. It dissolves grease and soap deposits, as well as disinfects pipes, and eliminates unpleasant odors.
Washing powder:
- This method is also effective in dealing with grease and dirt.
- Pour 3 tablespoons of laundry detergent down the drain.
- Leave the powder on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse the pipes with warm water.
The laundry detergent softens grease and dirt, making it easy to flush away.
Important:
- Do not use chemicals to unclog pipes as they can be harmful to health and the environment.
- If the blockage is serious, it is better to contact a plumber.
If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!