A clogged drain is a common problem faced by all housewives. An unpleasant odor, accumulating dirt - all this can spoil the mood and create inconvenience.

However, do not rush to call a plumber! There are several simple and affordable ways to help you deal with the blockage yourself. Telegraf writes about it.

Baking soda and vinegar:

This method is great for small clogs.

Pour 1/4 cup of baking soda into the drain and pour 1/4 cup of vinegar into the drain.

Close the drain with a stopper and let the mixture work for 10-15 minutes.

After that, flush the pipes with hot water.

Baking soda and vinegar enter into a chemical reaction that releases carbon dioxide. It dissolves grease and soap deposits, as well as disinfects pipes, and eliminates unpleasant odors.

Washing powder:

This method is also effective in dealing with grease and dirt.

Pour 3 tablespoons of laundry detergent down the drain.

Leave the powder on for 30 minutes.

Rinse the pipes with warm water.

The laundry detergent softens grease and dirt, making it easy to flush away.

Important:

Do not use chemicals to unclog pipes as they can be harmful to health and the environment.

If the blockage is serious, it is better to contact a plumber.

