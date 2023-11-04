Fried fish is a true delicacy, but its strong aroma can permeate every corner of your home.

Patriots of Ukraine are sharing useful life hacks that can help you eliminate the smell of fried fish in your home. If you've tried all possible remedies, such as air fresheners, candles, or even perfumes, and the fishy odor still lingers, try creating your odor neutralizer using readily available ingredients: white vinegar and cinnamon.

How to make an odor neutralizer:

Take a container of water and add 5-6 tablespoons of white vinegar. Add a few cinnamon sticks to the mixture. Place the pot on low heat and bring the liquid to a boil. Since the water will evaporate as it boils, remember to add more water to the pot. After some time, your home will be filled with a pleasant cinnamon aroma that will neutralize the smell of fried fish.

If you're not fond of the cinnamon scent, you can substitute it with citrus-scented essential oils. These life hacks can help you eliminate the unpleasant fried fish smell and create a pleasant atmosphere in your home.

