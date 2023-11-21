How to eliminate dampness and mold with a simple and effective remedy: you only need two ingredients

The presence of mold on our walls indicates that the environment is too humid, which is not very healthy. Therefore, such problems should be solved as soon as possible.

To fight humidity and enjoy a pleasant environment, Sante Plus has some effective and eco-friendly tips for you. It requires a minimum of ingredients.

If the problem is particularly serious, it's best to seek professional help before starting to clean the mold. Mold can cause health problems, especially allergies. If the area to be treated is not that large, still be sure to protect yourself with gloves, goggles, and a face mask.

Prepare a solution of water and white vinegar. To do this, take one part white vinegar to three parts water, then rub the blackened area with this solution using a stiff-bristled brush. Rinse with a damp cloth and let dry.

Alternatively, you can prepare a spray of water and white vinegar to spray on the wall and leave it on overnight. The next day, wipe the wall with a damp sponge, then wipe the wall with a dry cloth.

One of the best ways is to ventilate the house well. Good ventilation will help remove all the moisture generated by your daily activities that contributes to the formation of mold on the walls. Therefore, it is important to ventilate the house by simply opening the windows, without the need to buy a dehumidifier. However, the latter remains practical in cases like this.

Also, check for microscopic fungi around window frames or the bathroom ceiling.

To reduce heat loss and improve insulation, you can install double-glazed windows with two layers of glass. Also, leave the drainage holes open to allow moist air to escape. Of course, you can close them if you wish.

Alternatively, you can purchase a dehumidifier that will remove excess moisture and then, once this excess is eliminated, it will maintain the ideal humidity level. You can also take advantage of the dehumidifying effect of some indoor plants.

