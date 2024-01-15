Mold in the washing machine is an unpleasant phenomenon that can cause an unpleasant odor, damage machine parts, and even negatively affect human health. To avoid these problems, it is important to clean your washing machine regularly.

To clean the washing machine from mold, you can use two affordable and safe products: citric acid or table vinegar, UNIAN writes.

How to remove mold in the washing machine with citric acid

To clean your washing machine with citric acid, follow these steps:

Pour 100 g of citric acid into the powder tray (200 g if the dirt is heavy). Run the machine at 60°C with cotton cycle and with a spin speed of 400 rpm. After the end of the wash, moisten a cloth with citric acid solution (1 tsp per 200 ml of hot water) and wipe the rubber sealing gasket, drum and powder compartment. Wipe all surfaces dry.

This procedure is recommended once every 3 months.

How to remove mold in the washing machine with vinegar

To clean your washing machine with vinegar, follow these steps:

Prepare a vinegar solution: 1 part table vinegar to 3 parts water. Soak the filter and powder tray in the vinegar solution for 30 minutes. Clean the rubber sealing gasket, drum, and powder compartment with vinegar spray. Wipe all surfaces dry.

This procedure is recommended once every 2 months.

Do not use chlorine-containing products to clean the washing machine as they can damage machine parts. After cleaning the washing machine, be sure to wipe all surfaces dry to avoid mold growth in the future.

