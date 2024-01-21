How to eliminate unpleasant odor from the seats in the car interior: effective ways

Car seats, especially those with textile upholstery, have the ability to absorb odors from the passenger compartment. This can be the smell of fuel, exhaust, cigarette smoke, pets, etc., which can turn into an outright stench.

Fortunately, there are several ways to remove bad odor from car seats. Both methods are effective, but they have their advantages and disadvantages, writes OBOZREVATEL.

Coca-Cola is a more aggressive means that can damage the upholstery of the seats, if you use it too often. Therefore, it is better to use it for one-time cleaning, for example, if there is a strong odor in the cabin.

Vinegar is a more gentle remedy that can be used more often. It will not damage the seat upholstery and will not leave behind streaks. However, it can leave a slight vinegar odor, which may not be to everyone's liking.

The method you choose depends on your individual needs and preferences.

Method 1: Coca-Cola

For this you will need:

250 ml of Coca-Cola

Half a capful of liquid laundry detergent or dishwashing liquid

Instructions:

Pour the Coca-Cola into a spray bottle. Add half a capful of liquid laundry detergent or dishwashing liquid. Stir thoroughly.

The spray is ready. Spray it all over the interior without soaking the surfaces. The spray will not leave streaks and sticky residue and will completely eliminate bad odor.

Method 2: Vinegar

Another method you can use is vinegar.

Instructions:

In the morning after you arrive at work, pour a cup of distilled white vinegar into an open container. Leave it standing without a lid for the entire work day. In the evening, ventilate the auto.

Vapors of vinegar will help to eliminate all extraneous odors from the cabin.

