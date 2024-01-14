How to fall asleep in minutes: 5 proven ways

Quality sleep is important for our physical and mental health. In particular, good rest improves not only your emotional state during the day, but also your productivity.

CNN has revealed how to improve sleep. Experts have provided four ways to help you with this difficult task.

Create a sleep schedule and stick to it:

According to clinical psychologist and sleep expert Michael Grandner, regularity is the key to healthy sleep. Therefore, it is important to wake up at the same time, even on weekends.

"The brain likes regularity and predictability," he said.

Avoid certain foods and drinks before bed:

Alcohol can be calming, but it keeps a person in the lighter stages of sleep. While the body needs to go through all three stages of sleep, namely light sleep, REM sleep, and deep sleep.

Maintain good sleep hygiene:

Effective sleep hygiene includes eliminating blue light (device screens), noise, and maintaining relaxation practices such as relaxing baths and yoga. It is also important to keep the bedroom cool.

Make the bedroom "sacred":

The bed should be reserved for sleep and sex only. Do not work or play with children in bed. This is necessary so that your brain associates the bed only with peace and rest.

We have already mentioned that sometimes it can be difficult to fall asleep because of worries and problems in your personal or professional life, so in the morning, people are tired and unproductive. We have prepared some practical tips to help you cope with this problem.

