How to speed up seedling germination: three solutions will help

Some types of seeds take up to 3 weeks to germinate. If you are growing seedlings, use these expert tips to speed up the process. Certain solutions will help speed up the germination of seedlings. Each of them has certain properties. This is what prostoway writes about.

Trichoderma-based solution

Trichoderma contains substances that stimulate seed germination and plant root growth. The solution is prepared from the liquid form of the drug – a few drops per liter of water are enough.

Citric acid

Citric acid effectively "wakes up" even seeds that germinate poorly. Add 2 grams of acid per liter of water. It also stimulates the growth of young plants.

Magnesium nitrate

Magnesium nitrate is an excellent source of magnesium, which is essential for plant development. The solution is prepared at the rate of 2-3 grams of nitrate per liter of water.

All these components can be combined in different proportions for maximum effectiveness. So, try these methods to speed up germination and get healthy seedlings!

