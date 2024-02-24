How to speed up your metabolism after 40: useful tips for those who don't want to gain weight

After the age of 40, many people start having problems with weight gain. The reason is a slowdown in metabolism, the process of converting food and drink into energy.

However, this problem can be solved by following a few simple tips. You should follow them constantly to get results. TSN writes about it.

Why metabolism slows down

With age, all processes in the body slow down, including metabolism. People lose muscle mass and accumulate fat more easily. Therefore, after the age of 40, people often begin to gain extra pounds.

However, this can be avoided if you lead a healthy lifestyle: eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and avoid stress.

Tips on how not to gain weight after 40:

Regular but moderate exercising, walking and cardio will help you burn calories and build muscle mass.

A full breakfast with proteins, fiber, and healthy fats. This diet energizes and improves metabolism.

Reduce stress through meditation, nature walks, and other calming activities. Stress slows down the metabolism.

By following these simple tips, you can prevent weight gain after 40.

