To ensure that tulips bloom for a long time, it is very important to provide them with proper nutrition during the growth phases. UAportal shared important tips on feeding tulips during bud formation.

Feeding tulips during bud formation

The most favorable time for feeding tulips is the period when they begin to form buds. To provide this essential boost, gather the following ingredients:

– 50 grams of superphosphate

- 30 grams of potassium salt

- 1 glass of ash

- 10 liters of water

Mix all the ingredients in water and water the tulips in your garden thoroughly. This mode of feeding will lead to bright and saturated flowering, which will last much longer.

Additional tips for spring feeding

Experienced gardeners rely on a variety of fertilizers to optimize tulip growth and ensure long-lasting blooms. Applying the right fertilizers at certain growth phases promotes intensive development and extends the flowering period.

Ammonium nitrate. In the early stage of tulip development, ammonium nitrate is extremely effective even in cool temperatures. Dissolve 40 grams of fertilizer in 10 liters of water and water the tulips abundantly as soon as seedlings appear.

Mullein solution. When tulips enter the budding phase, the appropriate fertilizer is mullein. Prepare a solution by mixing 1 part cowpea with 30 parts water. Add 30 grams of superphosphate and potassium sulfate to 10 liters of solution.

Potassium nitrate and superphosphate. To keep tulips blooming, an ideal fertilizer mix includes potassium nitrate and superphosphate. Dissolve 15 grams of potassium nitrate and 30 grams of superphosphate in 10 liters of water. Water tulips thoroughly with this solution during flowering for best results.

