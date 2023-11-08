Spathiphyllum, often called "peace lilies", is a charming houseplant recognized for its gorgeous flowers and luscious green foliage. However, when it comes to caring for spathiphyllum, especially when the leaves turn yellow, it is important to take steps to maintain its vibrant appearance.

Careful care and proper fertilizer selection will help your spathiphyllum stay healthy and delight you with its natural beauty. OBOZREVATEL provides useful tips on how to care for spathiphyllum and get rid of yellowing leaves.

Causes of leaf yellowing can include:

Insufficient or excessive watering. Spathiphyllum needs careful control of the water supply. Overwatering or completely drying out the soil can cause stress to the plant and lead to the yellowing of the leaves. Insufficient lighting. Spathiphyllums grow well in proper lighting. Insufficient light can cause the leaves to lose their lush green color. Fertilizers. Using the wrong fertilizer or exceeding it can also lead to leaf discoloration.

In order to prevent yellowing of the leaves and improve the growth of the plant, follow these recommendations:

Choose the right fertilizer. Use a liquid complete fertilizer designed for indoor plants. It is important that it contains all the necessary macro- and microelements. Before applying the fertilizer, leave the water for several hours to remove excess chlorine. Follow the recommendations. Follow the recommended dosage and frequency of fertilization exactly as indicated on the product packaging. Observe the reaction of the plant. Carefully observe how the plant reacts to the fertilizer. If you notice any negative changes, reduce the amount of fertilizer used or dilute it with water.

