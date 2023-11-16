With the start of the heating season, the skin needs special care as lack of proper attention can quickly lead to dryness, flaking, irritation, rashes, and acne. Maintaining an optimal drinking regimen, consuming foods with vitamin C, and using the right skincare products can help maintain healthy skin.

Drinking regimen

A proper drinking regimen is considered one of the most effective tips for maintaining skin beauty. By providing the body with the necessary amount of fluid, you can prevent many troubles, such as dry skin. In addition to water, you can also consume juices, fruit drinks, or tea.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C proves to be an important element in preventing dryness and sagging skin. To combat these problems, it is recommended to consume oranges, tangerines, bell peppers, rose hips, currants, sea buckthorn, apples, tomatoes, and pineapples.

Care products

Choosing the right skincare products plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin. Moisturizers with elastin, hyaluronic acid, and collagen create a protective film that saturates the skin with the necessary moisture, protecting it from the effects of dry air and the heating season.

Warm water

Although a hot bath may seem pleasant, it's important to remember that it dries out the skin. In the fall and winter, the skin is already exposed to additional cold and dry air, so it is recommended to use a warm shower instead of hot water.

Providing your skin with moisture, consuming foods with vitamin C, following a healthy diet, and using high-quality skincare products can help keep it healthy and supple during the heating season.

