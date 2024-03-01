In cool and sunny weather, many people prefer leather jackets. However, without proper care and storage, such clothing quickly loses its attractive appearance. So what should you do to keep your leather jacket looking neat for as long as possible? Telegraph writes about this.

Five tips for caring for a leather jacket

Wipe it regularly with a soft cloth or brush to prevent dirt and dust from accumulating. Store on hangers in a closet to avoid deformation or damage to the shape. Do not allow it to get wet. If the jacket gets wet, allow it to dry at room temperature without using a hair dryer or heater. Protect from prolonged exposure to direct sunlight to avoid fading and discoloration. Use special skin care products such as creams or sprays to moisturize and protect your skin.

Also, take a heavily soiled or faded jacket for professional cleaning from time to time.

