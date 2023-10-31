How to remove stubborn stains on the kitchen table: interesting life hacks with mayonnaise and a hairdryer

Coffee or tea stains on the table are always unpleasant, but experienced cleaners have revealed a useful life hack that will help you forget about this problem.

Here are some ways they recommend to remove these unpleasant stains. Check the result, and if the stain is removed, you can easily wipe it off. If not, repeat the process, but leave it on overnight, Mirror reports.

1. Using wood ash

One expert recommends removing stains carefully by wiping them with a damp cloth soaked in wood ash. This method can be effective for removing coffee or tea stains.

2. Using a hair dryer

Another method involves using a hair dryer. The explanation is that the coffee or tea stain on the table is actually under the surface and is moist. You can try to dry the stain with a hairdryer and wait until it disappears.

3. The method with mayonnaise

Note that mayonnaise can be useful for removing drink marks from wooden tables. Try adding a small amount of mayonnaise to a microfiber cloth and wipe the stain. When the mayonnaise covers the stain, cover it with a paper towel and allow it to dry.

