Rust on the plumbing is an unpleasant problem that even the cleanest housewives face. Hard water contributes to its appearance, and getting rid of rust is not always easy.

Daily video

Fortunately, there are affordable and effective ways to combat this problem. One of them is the use of ordinary lemon. Telegraf writes about it.

Citric acid, contained in lemon, is a natural cleaner and has excellent properties for rust removal.

How to use lemon to clean your washbasin?

Prepare the lemon: take one lemon and turn it into a puree, without peeling it, but removing the pips. Mix with a cleanser: add toothbrushing powder or toothpaste to the lemon puree to make a thick mixture. Apply to affected areas: spread the mixture evenly on the rusty areas and leave it on for 1 hour. Rinse: after the time has elapsed, rinse the mixture off thoroughly with water. Repeat: for best results, repeat this procedure regularly.

Recall, we have already written how to permanently protect the plumbing from lime scale with the help of baby oil.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram-channel !