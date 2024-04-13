How to remove scratches on glasses: an effective life hack

Eyeglasses are not just a fashion accessory but the key to a clear world for people with poor vision. However, over time, scratches inevitably appear on them, which spoil the appearance and make wearing glasses uncomfortable. Do not rush to throw them away as scratches can be fought! Glavred writes about it.

How to get rid of scratches:

There are several ways to help you remove small scratches from glasses:

Toothpaste:

Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a soft (lint-free) cloth or cotton pad.

Gently rub the scratch in a circular motion for 30-60 seconds.

Wash off the toothpaste with water and wipe the lenses with a soft cloth.

Olive oil:

Apply a few drops of olive oil to a soft cloth.

Polish the scratch with it.

Wipe the lenses with a clean cloth.

Special polishing pastes:

Buy polishing paste for glasses at an optician.

Apply the paste to a soft cloth (without lint) or a cotton pad.

Rub the scratch in a circular motion for 30-60 seconds.

Wash off the paste with water and wipe the lenses.

Important:

Before using any method, test it on an inconspicuous area of the lens.

Do not use abrasive cleaners or hard brushes as they can damage the lenses.

Follow the instructions on the package if you are using a special polishing compound.

What to do if the scratches are deep:

If the scratches are deep, home remedies may not help. In this case, opticians will help you:

Replacing lenses. This is the most expensive but also the most effective method.

This is the most expensive but also the most effective method. Polishing lens. The polishing process can remove small scratches but won't help with deep ones.

The polishing process can remove small scratches but won't help with deep ones. Applying a protective coating. A protective coating can make the lenses more scratch-resistant in the future.

We will remind you that we have already written that it is better to choose: glasses or contact lenses.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!