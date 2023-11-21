How to remove scratches from wooden furniture and paint with coffee or iodine

Over time, wooden furniture wears out, but you don't have to get rid of it. There are several tips for removing scratches and small defects while preserving the aesthetics of the furniture.

If you use the right products and materials, small scratches can easily disappear. To get the desired results, follow the tips of Sante Plus.

Step 1: Clean the wood.

The first thing to do is to properly clean the affected surface.

Dissolve a tablespoon of dishwashing detergent in a 3-liter bucket of warm water and mix everything thoroughly. Dip a clean, lint-free cloth in it and then wring it out as much as possible, as you only need to wet the scratched area. After that, all you have to do is wipe the scratches and scuffs with the cloth Make sure to always wash and wring the cloth well to avoid damaging the wood surface. Before starting the repair, let the detergent work on the wooden furniture and then rinse it with a sponge. Let it dry for a few minutes.

Remember that wood is one of the surfaces that should never be cleaned with baking soda.

Step 2: Restore the wooden furniture.

After the furniture is cleaned, prepare a cup of black tea to enhance the wood tones.

Pour boiling water over a black tea bag for a few minutes. If the shade of your furniture is particularly dark, you should steep the tea bag longer to get the right color. Take a cotton swab, dip it in the black tea and run it over the areas prone to scratches and scuffs.

In addition, to prevent more stains than necessary, do not allow the black tea to get on the area around the scratched area.

Step 3. Polish small scratches.

To remove small scratches on the surface, mix lemon juice and olive oil in a shallow container and then dampen a soft cloth. Wipe the area until the scratch disappears.

Sweet almond oil and white vinegar are another great combination for polishing wooden furniture.

How to paint scratches on wood?

If you encounter scratches that stain the wood but you can't feel them with your fingertips, you can paint them with ingredients such as coffee grounds, iodine, or even markers.

Like black tea, coffee grounds add a touch of color to dark furniture. Dip a cotton swab in wet coffee grounds and run it over the scratches. Leave the ingredient for 15 minutes or more, then dry the area with a dry cloth.

To preserve mahogany furniture, moisten a cotton swab with iodine and then wipe the scratched areas with it.

If it is a light wood, moisten a cotton swab with a mixture of equal parts of household alcohol and iodine, then wipe the area until the traces disappear completely.

