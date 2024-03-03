Dark circles under the eyes are a common problem that can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, stress, lack of sleep, and sun exposure.

Experts have told us how to get rid of dark circles under the eyes and how to properly disguise them, Vogue India writes.

Experts advise to always remove eye makeup before going to bed. Improper removal of eye makeup can lead to dryness and irritation, which can aggravate dark circles.

The second tip is to use the right eye cream. Starting at the age of 20, women are advised to use a moisturizer for the eyes that contains vitamin C, retinoids, hyaluronic acid, seaweed extracts, active peptides, or coenzyme Q10.

You should also lead a healthy lifestyle and forget about bad habits. Smoking, eating salty foods and alcohol late at night, as well as lack of sleep, can aggravate dark circles. Get 6-8 hours of sleep a night, preferably from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am, and avoid salty foods and alcohol before bed.

Use sunscreen. Ultraviolet light can increase skin pigmentation and make dark circles even more visible.

The last tip from the experts is to try soothing and cooling home remedies. Apply a cold compress or iced tea bag under the eyes for 10-15 minutes. You can also use grated potatoes or a mixture of buttermilk and turmeric.

If the dark circles do not disappear with these tips, you should see a dermatologist. A specialist can help you determine the cause of the dark circles and find the appropriate treatment.

When it comes to masking dark circles under the eyes, you should use a concealer. Choose a peach-colored concealer to hide the crimson or bluish tint of the bags under your eyes. Or buy a concealer that matches your natural skin tone.

We hope these tips will help you get rid of dark circles under your eyes.

