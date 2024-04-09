How to remove fur from furniture: a life hack from housewives

Owners of furry pets know that the joy of communicating with them is accompanied by an invariable attribute - fur on clothes, furniture and in all corners of the house. Collecting it with a vacuum cleaner or roller is troublesome and time-consuming. But there is a simple life hack that will make your life easier! irishexaminer writes about it.

You will need:

A pair of rubber gloves

Instruction:

Put on the rubber gloves you use for washing dishes or cleaning. Run your hand over the fur-contaminated surface. Voila! The fur will stick to the gloves. Wash the fur from the gloves with water.

This method is especially effective for:

Sofa covers

Bed linen

Carpets

Advantages:

Quickly

Simply

Effectively

Does not require special tools

Advice:

For best results, wet the gloves with water.

You can use this method to collect lint from clothes, curtains and other surfaces.

