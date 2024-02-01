How to remove mold from silicone sealant: an effective life hack

Mold is a common problem in the bathroom that can damage silicone sealant. However, removing mold without using chemicals is not as difficult as it may seem. You don't need expensive chemicals.

You will need the following ingredients:

Vinegar - 1 part

Water - 1 part

How to use:

Mix vinegar and water in equal proportions. Apply the solution to the moldy areas of the sealant with a spray bottle. Leave the solution for 10 minutes. Remove any mold residue with an old toothbrush. Rinse the sealant with clean water.

If the mold is persistent or abundant, you can increase the concentration of vinegar in the solution or extend its duration.

Vinegar is an effective natural remedy for fighting mold. It has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help kill the mold.

Benefits of using vinegar to remove mold:

Affordability

Safety

Efficiency.

This method is a simple and effective way to get rid of mold on silicone sealant in the bathroom without using chemicals.

