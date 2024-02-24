How to remove an unpleasant odor from a trash can without expensive chemicals: a life hack

The trash can is not a very clean place, even if you take out the contents regularly. From time to time, it spreads unpleasant odors that poison the air in the apartment.

There are many reasons for this, but there are a few simple ways to avoid this problem. All of them are effective, so feel free to use them. Telegraph writes about it.

How to get rid of unwanted odors in the trash can

Use tea

Few people know, but the brew effectively absorbs persistent odors. Both used tea bags and new cheap tea are suitable for this purpose.

Use essential oils

Essential oil not only neutralizes aromas but also fights pathogens. Just apply a little oil to a cotton ball and place it in the bottom of the bucket.

Add baking soda

Baking soda effectively prevents the spread of unwanted odors. It also has absorbent properties, freshening the air around you.

So, using these available tools, you can get rid of the unpleasant sensations from the trash can.

