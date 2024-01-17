How to clean the house in 5 minutes: tips from housewives

Guests are on the doorstep and the house is not clean? This can be a real problem, especially if you don't have time for a spring cleaning. However, there are a few simple tips that will help you quickly tidy up your home in just 10-15 minutes.

Ventilate the room

Before you start cleaning, open the windows and doors to ventilate the room. Fresh air will make your home clean and cozy.

Music

Play your favorite music while cleaning. Scientists have proven that rhythmic music helps you move faster and more efficiently.

Cleaning the rooms

Gather all the things that are not in their places. This will help free up space and make it tidier. Do not forget to wipe off dust on all visible surfaces.

Hallway

In the hallway, where there is usually the most dirt, so collect extra clothes, shoes, and other things. Hide hats, scarves, and gloves.

Toilet

Put disinfectant in the toilet, change the litter in the pet litter box, and freshen the air. Check your toilet paper supply.

Bathroom

Replace towels with clean ones and wipe the mirror and other glass surfaces. Hide all personal hygiene products. Put a new bar of hand soap.

Kitchen

Put away dirty towels, check all surfaces for cleanliness, wash dishes and put leftovers in the fridge.

These simple steps will help you quickly tidy up your home and create an atmosphere of cleanliness and comfort.

