Jeans have become a key element of modern clothing. Their comfort, functionality and affordability make these pants indispensable in everyday life. However, to preserve their appearance and shape, it is important to know and apply certain care rules, especially in the washing process.

The UAportal team together with Ukr.Media have prepared smple recommendations for washing jeans. Following these rules, you will be able to enjoy your favorite pants for many years.

Read also: How to stretch jeans if they start to feel tight

How to keep jeans from fading

First of all, wash your jeans only in cold water to avoid discoloration and preserve the depth of color, especially for dark shades. Choose a delicate cycle or a cycle with cool water for washing.

The second important step is to always turn your jeans inside out before putting them in the washing machine. This will help reduce friction and ensure that the original appearance of the fabric is preserved.

The third rule is to use appropriate detergents. Avoid aggressive powders and bleaches that can damage the material. Give preference to soft products for colored fabrics, designed for delicate materials.

Read also: How to wash black jeans to keep their bright color

Fourth, always carefully read the care instructions provided by the manufacturer on the label of your clothing. Each type of jeans can have its own unique care requirements, and following these recommendations will help keep them in good condition for a long time.

Fifth, do not overload the washing machine and avoid excessive mechanical impact on the jeans during washing to prevent their deformation and loss of shape.

Following these basic tips will allow you to keep your favorite jeans in perfect condition for many years. It should be remembered that proper care is the key to preserving the beauty and durability of your clothes.

We will remind you that we have already written about how to choose jeans correctly.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!