How to accurately measure baking ingredients: three proven life hacks

Measuring ingredients for recipes may seem like a simple task, but it's not. This process involves grams and milliliters, cups and tablespoons, as well as wet and dry measurements. The taste of baked goods often depends on accurate measurements of the amount of ingredients, which is important, especially when compared to cooking by eye.

It is important to choose the right measuring vessels for specific products. Using high-quality metal cups and spoon sets will add accuracy. In older recipes, volume units were measured in "cups," "glasses," "tablespoons," and "teaspoons," and it is important to consider the size and quality of the measuring vessels for best results.

Measurement by volume

In older recipes, quantities were measured in "cups" or "glasses" with tablespoons and teaspoons.

Common units of volume:

Teaspoons. 3 teaspoons equal 1 tablespoon

Tablespoons. 1 tablespoon is equal to 3 teaspoons

Cups. 1 cup is equal to 235 ml of liquid

Milliliters. A liter contains 1000 ml

How to use a liquid measuring cup

Place the cup at eye level. When you fill the vessel, the surface tension of the liquid can cause it to curve upward around the edges of the cup. This is called a meniscus.

For sticky liquids such as honey or molasses, use a liquid measuring cup. Pre-oiling the inside of the cup with oil helps the sticky liquid to come out more easily.

For thick pastes such as peanut butter, use a dry measuring cup.

For small amounts of liquid ingredients, use measuring spoons.

How to measure flour with a measuring cup

Most recipes use a method of measurement called "fluffing and scooping":

Lightly fluff the flour in a bowl. Scoop the flour into the measuring cup with a spoon. Level it with a flat edge, such as the dull edge of a table knife. Do not tamp the flour or touch the cup.

