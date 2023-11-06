Sedentary work is becoming a problem for many people. Not only does it cause back pain, but it also puts extra pounds on your stomach and hips.

However, simple exercises that you can do without leaving your workplace will help to solve the problem. Chair exercises will be an effective way to burn belly fat. They do not require special equipment and can be done at home.

Leg raises

Sit on a chair with your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Raise your legs until they are parallel to the floor. Hold this position for a few seconds and then lower your legs. Repeat 10-15 times.

Twisting

Lie on your back with your feet on a chair. Raise your upper body until your elbows touch the knee of the opposite leg. Return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg. Repeat 10-15 times on each side.

Plank on a chair

Sit on the edge of a chair, hold the seat of the chair with your hands, and stretch your legs straight. Leaning on your arms, lift your pelvis, hold it for a few seconds and lower yourself to the chair. Repeat 10-15 times.

Cycling while sitting

Sit on a chair with your back straight. Hold the seat with your hands and move your legs as if you were pedaling.

Perform the exercises slowly and precisely. Stop if you feel pain. You should start with a small number of repetitions and gradually increase them.

If you do the exercises regularly, over time you will notice how the extra centimeters from your stomach "evaporate".

