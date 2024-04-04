How to boil eggs so that the shell does not crack: a useful life hack

Everyone knows that boiling eggs is a simple matter. But do you know how to perfect the process to get perfect, crack-free, easy-to-clean eggs? The Ukrainian culinary site Shuba shares a few secrets:

Room temperature is the key to success

Remove the eggs from the refrigerator in advance so that they reach room temperature. This will help to avoid sudden temperature changes and cracks during cooking.

Careful immersion

Drop the eggs into the boiling water with a spoon to prevent them from hitting the bottom of the pan.

Salt and vinegar are your friends

Add a pinch of salt or a little vinegar to the water. These simple ingredients not only prevent cracks, but also make the cleaning process easier.

Calm boiling is the key to integrity

Reduce the heat after dipping the eggs so that the water does not boil. This will help them cook evenly and not fight against each other.

Easy cleaning is a nice bonus

Cool the boiled eggs in cold water. This will not only stop the cooking process, but also make cleaning them incredibly easy.

With these simple tips, you'll be able to cook perfect, crack-free, easy-to-clean eggs every time.

We will remind you that we have already written why eggs cannot be sprinkled with salt.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!