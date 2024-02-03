Do you want to make a salad with carrots but don't want to waste time cooking them? There is a simple life hack that will help you do it in minutes! It is not only fast, but also very effective. Telegraf writes about it.

You will need:

Carrots

A microwave oven

Cellophane bag (or bowl)

Water

Instructions:

Prepare the carrots: Wash, peel, and cut off the top of the carrots. Pack the carrots: Put the carrots in a tight cellophane bag. Add water: Fill the bag with water until the carrots are completely covered. Tie the bag: Close the bag to prevent water from leaking out. Send to the microwave: Put the bag in the microwave for 5 minutes at 850 watts. Check for doneness: After 5 minutes, untie the bag and check the firmness of the carrots with a fork. Cut and enjoy: If the carrots are ready, cut them for the salad.

Tip:

If you don't have a bag, you can cut the carrots into pieces and microwave them for 3 minutes.

Optionally, you can add some spices to the bag of carrots, such as turmeric or coriander.

