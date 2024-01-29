How to boil potatoes so that they are firm and not crumbly: a useful life hack

We all know how annoying it is when potatoes boil over and become mushy. Especially when you want to make a beautiful salad or serve a whole potato to the table. But there is one secret that will help you cook perfect potatoes.

This was reported by NV.ua. The perfect potatoes for salads, side dishes and other dishes and how to cook them. This life hack can also be used when cooking beets so that they do not lose their color.

What you need:

Potatoes

Water

2 tablespoons of vinegar 9%

What to do:

Peel the potatoes and cut them as you need them. Put the potatoes in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar. Put the pot on the fire and bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes until tender without overcooking.

What vinegar does:

Vinegar reacts with the starch in the potatoes to form a protective layer.

This layer prevents the potatoes from boiling over.

As a result, you get a soft but whole potato.

Important:

Do not add more than 2 tablespoons of vinegar, otherwise the potatoes may turn sour.

Watch the cooking time to avoid overcooking the potatoes.

