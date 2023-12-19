Mulled wine is a wonderful drink that not only warms you up, but also puts you in a festive mood. However, to make mulled wine truly flavorful and tasty, you need to know some of the subtleties of its preparation.

One of the secrets of making mulled wine is that you don't need to add the entire bottle of wine at once. First, you need to boil orange juice and some wine with citrus zest and spices. This will allow you to collect the main flavor of mulled wine. After that, the mixture needs to be cooled and infused.

When the mixture has cooled, you can pour in a bottle of wine. Experts recommend using dry or semi-dry wine. Wine of the middle price category will be the best option.

After the wine has been poured in, you can add honey to taste. You can also add an orange and an apple for extra flavor.

Mulled wine should be heated to the first bubbles, but not boiled. The optimal temperature is 70-80 degrees Celsius.

Instructions for making mulled wine:

Pour orange juice and a little red wine into a saucepan. Add the citrus zest and spices. Boil for a few minutes. Cool and steep. Pour in a bottle of wine. Add honey to taste. Add the orange and apple. Heat until the first bubbles appear.

