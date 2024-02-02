How to wash winter jackets to prevent fluff and stains on the fabric

In winter, a down jacket becomes an indispensable garment. But sooner or later, it needs to be cleaned and washed.

How to wash a down jacket so that the fluff doesn't get lost and the fabric doesn't get stained by detergent, experts at clutter.com have told us.

How to wash a down jacket correctly

It is noted that the first step is to review the instructions on the clothing care label. It contains all the necessary information, for example, whether your down jacket can be washed in a washing machine, what the washing cycle and water temperature are, special instructions for specific detergents, and how to dry it properly.

If your outerwear is machine washable, pre-treat stains with detergent or stain remover. Try rubbing the stains before putting the down jacket in the washing machine.

Fasten all buttons and zippers. Check the pockets and remove anything unnecessary. Metal teeth on zippers can damage other clothes in the washing machine. It also helps your down jacket keep its shape when it is tumbling around in the machine.

Add tennis balls to the machine drum before washing.

If your jacket is filled with synthetic polyester, add the appropriate amount of gentle detergent to the machine. If you have a down jacket, use a special detergent for down or a special laundry detergent.

If your jacket is small, place one or two clean towels next to it to prevent the drum from shaking.

Select a program for delicate or woolen clothes on your washing machine and wash in cold water. Vigorous agitation or spinning can damage the jacket's filling, and hot water can ruin the outer material. If your machine has an optional rinse at the end of the wash cycle, select it. This ensures that no soap or detergent residue is left in or on the jacket.

How to dry a down jacket

Take the jacket out of the washing machine and shake it. Hang the jacket on the hangers and air dry. Check your jacket every few hours and smooth out any lumps in the filling that form as it dries. When the jacket is completely dry, it is ready to wear. Do not expose the jacket to excessive heat, as this can melt the material.

How to fluff a down jacket after washing

If your down jacket has lost some of its down after being washed and air dried, place it in the tumble dryer on air dry (no heat) for five minutes with tennis balls. They will loosen the filling of your jacket and restore its fluffiness.

Try using a hair dryer in the "no heat" mode. The air will stir up the down and smooth it out inside.

