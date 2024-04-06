How to wash curtains so that they do not wrinkle: a life hack from experienced housewives

The presence of curtains in the house gives it a special coziness. They look perfect when they are clean and carefully ironed. Usually, washing such textiles is not difficult because modern washing machines are equipped with modes for delicate materials, such as silk or wool.

However, the curtains often wrinkle a lot after washing. This problem can be solved using a simple but effective life hack, the Telegraph writes.

How to prevent curtains from wrinkling after washing

In order for curtains made of synthetic materials to look perfect, it is enough to hang them wet. They will straighten themselves under their own weight. As for curtains made of other materials, it is better to dry them on a horizontal and clean surface or use a dryer.

To avoid strong wrinkling of curtains made of other fabrics, you can fold them into squares and place them in a laundry bag.

Do not fill the washing machine drum to the brim. It is optimal when dirty things occupy only a third of its volume.

There is also an effective way to keep curtains smooth after washing: use a fabric conditioner or a hair mask. Only one scoop needs to be added to the rinse hole. This will allow the fabric to become softer and protect it from wrinkles.

