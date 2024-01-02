How to wash fleece clothes so as not to spoil them: tips from housewives

Fleece garments are comfortable and warm clothes that are ideal for cold weather. However, in order for them to retain their appearance for a long time and not lose their properties, it is important to take proper care of them.

Here are some tips on how to wash fleece items:

Turn things inside out before washing. This will help prevent pilling.

You can wash fleece garments by hand or in a washing machine.

If you decide to wash your fleece garments by hand, use a mild detergent that does not contain bleach or other aggressive components.

The water temperature for washing fleece should not exceed 40 degrees.

Soak fleece items for 30-60 minutes before washing. This will help remove dirt and soften the fabric.

If you are washing fleece items in a washing machine, choose the delicate cycle.

Spin fleece items at low speeds.

Dry fleece items in a horizontal position to avoid the formation of pills.

