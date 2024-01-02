How to wash fleece clothes so as not to spoil them: tips from housewives
Fleece garments are comfortable and warm clothes that are ideal for cold weather. However, in order for them to retain their appearance for a long time and not lose their properties, it is important to take proper care of them.
Telegraf writes about this.
Here are some tips on how to wash fleece items:
- Turn things inside out before washing. This will help prevent pilling.
- You can wash fleece garments by hand or in a washing machine.
- If you decide to wash your fleece garments by hand, use a mild detergent that does not contain bleach or other aggressive components.
- The water temperature for washing fleece should not exceed 40 degrees.
- Soak fleece items for 30-60 minutes before washing. This will help remove dirt and soften the fabric.
- If you are washing fleece items in a washing machine, choose the delicate cycle.
- Spin fleece items at low speeds.
- Dry fleece items in a horizontal position to avoid the formation of pills.
