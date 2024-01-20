Thin tights are an indispensable wardrobe element for festive and formal events. However, they are often quite fragile and can tear even from slight friction. To avoid this, it is important to follow some rules.

Remedy for holes

If a hole does appear in your tights, don't despair. There are several simple ways to prevent its further spread. TSN writes about it.

Transparent nail polish. This is the most popular and effective way. Just apply the varnish to the hole and leave it to dry completely.

Office glue. Glue is also suitable for stopping tights from tearing. Apply a thin layer of glue to the hole and leave it to dry.

Soap. Use the wet part of the hand soap to lubricate the hole and leave it to dry.

Hairspray. Hairspray can also be used to secure the fibers of tights. Just apply it to the hole and leave it to dry.

