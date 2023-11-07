How to preserve fresh dill for the winter: 4 delicious and healthy ways

Fresh dill is an indispensable ingredient in many dishes. It is used in many dishes for pickling, making sauces and seasonings.

Preserving dill for the winter can not only be useful, but also allow you to save money. Here are some ways from itvmg.com to help you preserve fresh dill for use at any time of the year.

Freezing

Freezing fresh dill is a quick and easy way to preserve it. You will need dill, water, a baking sheet, and a freezer container. To use the frozen dill, simply remove the frozen bunches in the desired quantity.

Drying

If you don't have access to a freezer, you can dry dill and store it as a dried herb. Simply hang up the dill bunches and leave them to dry completely for one to two weeks. Then store the dried dill in a glass jar with an airtight lid.

Canning

An original way to store fresh dill for the winter is to preserve it in vinegar. You can use whole dill sprigs or chop them. Simply place them in a glass jar and add apple cider vinegar or wine vinegar. Store in the refrigerator and use as needed.

Freezing in the form of cubes

An interesting way to store dill is by freezing it in cubes. Wash, dry and chop fresh dill, then place it in ice cube trays. Pour enough water to cover the dill and freeze. You can also freeze dill by first dipping it in olive oil. This oil will help keep the herb fresh and prevent discoloration during freezing.

