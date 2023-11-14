How to keep lemons fresh for 3 months: an effective life hack

Lemons spoil quite quickly, and when frozen, they can lose their flavor and health benefits. That's why housewives recommend trying a life hack from Spice and Herbs.

This method promises that lemons will not spoil or lose their taste and aroma for 3 months. It can also be applied to other vegetables and fruits.

So, if you've been storing lemons in a plastic bag and thought this life hack worked, you're wrong. You need to store them in a glass container with water. Thus, lemons will be fresh for up to 3 months.

Slice the lemons and add a little honey. The honey will preserve useful vitamins and minerals. You can also add garlic slices. In addition, this mixture helps prevent colds: just dilute 1 teaspoon of this mixture in warm water.

