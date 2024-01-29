How to fold a T-shirt in 3 seconds: a clever trick

A simple trick will help you fold T-shirts quickly and neatly, saving you time and space in your closet. Your clothes won't wrinkle, which is a nice bonus.

Developing this method takes practice, but once you master it, you'll be able to handle a pile of laundry in no time. Mental Floss writes about it.

One of the easiest t-shirt folding tricks can be done in less than three seconds. Start by laying the shirt perpendicular to you on a hard, flat surface with the front side up and the neckline to the right. On the side of the garment farthest from you, mark three points: the middle of the shoulder (point B), the middle of the side seam (point A), and the bottom of the shirt (point C). The three points should form a straight line going down the side of the garment.

To fold the shirt, hold point B with your right hand and point A with your left. Bring point B to point C, and then spread your arms to turn the shirt over. Fold the shirt in on itself as you place it back on the table. You can see what the process should look like in the video below.

Perfecting the method may take some practice, but once you master it, you'll be able to easily fold a t-shirt in seconds. Since the process is very simple, it's easy to do it while focusing on a podcast or TV show playing in the background, which will make the job easier.

