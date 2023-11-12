Butter is a product that is used almost every day for making sandwiches and baking. However, it is important to be able to distinguish high-quality butter from fake butter, especially when it comes to home cooking.

The nutritionist shared useful information about butter with Patriots of Ukraine and revealed how much of it you can consume.

"Butter is famous for its unique ingredient - butyric acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties and is used to treat diseases such as Crohn's disease, which is characterized by a chronic inflammatory process in the gastrointestinal tract," the nutritionist explained.

The expert also emphasized that butter is a food with a high content of saturated fats, which promote bile secretion. In addition, it is rich in vitamin A and contains significant amounts of vitamins D, E, B12.

